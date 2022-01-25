$50m Oz Lotto jackpot up for grabs

An estimated one in six Aussies may have a ticket for tonight’s lottery draw, presumably due to the staggering amount of cash on provide.

There’s a humungous $50 million on provide for the Tuesday night time lotto draw.

Tonight’s prize is the equal largest jackpot the sport has provided in additional than two years.

During the previous 5 Oz Lotto attracts, no entry has held the seven profitable numbers in a single recreation panel wanted to attain division one, pushing the jackpot to $50 million.

If no person is fortunate sufficient to nab the prize tonight, the jackpot will proceed to climb.

The Oz Lotto jackpot hasn’t soared greater than $50 million since June 2019.

In 2021, there have been 18 lottery division one wins that collectively took residence greater than $279 million in prize cash.

Six of these division one profitable entries landed in Victoria, 5 in NSW, three in Western Australia, two in Queensland and one every within the Northern Territory and South Australia.

The money up for grabs tonight is so engaging that lottery officers estimate one out of each six Aussies may have a ticket for the draw.

Last yr, information.com.au spoke to a Sydney man who scored a $30 million prize, much like the cash that could possibly be received tonight.

The ex-tradie aged in his 30s advised information.com.au: “What my motto has become, I guess winning the lotto doesn’t make you any happier, it just makes life easier.

“If you’re not happy, and you want to win the lottery (to change that) you’re going to be terribly mistaken.”

The man spoke to information.com.au on the situation of anonymity after some “weird” experiences when telling family and friends about his new millionaire standing.

“People have come out of the woodwork,” he defined.

“A lot of people find out through the grape vine, they never actually ask you. I had someone that I haven’t even seen since I was school in, probably 15 years ago.”

One very shut friendship soured as a result of “they didn’t take it well” when he advised them he was now a multi-millionaire.

He has since gone on to purchase a home for himself, a vacation home and a ship.

The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart stated he could be the one making the decision to tell whoever received tonight’s lottery that they had been an instantaneous millionaire.

“I’ll be on standby to break the life-changing news to any registered division one winners straight after the draw on Tuesday night, but to do that, players need to register their entries to a player card or online account,” he stated.

“You do need an entry to be in with a chance to win, so make sure you have your ticket before the draw closes at 7.30pm AEST on Tuesday night.”