51% Women In Hyderabad Are Obese, Says Telangana Government Report

As a lot as 51% of girls in Hyderabad are both chubby or overweight (Representational)

Hyderabad:

As a lot as 51 per cent of girls in Hyderabad are both chubby or overweight with Body Mass Index greater than or equal to 25 kg/m2 whereas it was 30.1 per cent for complete Telangana, a compendium accomplished by Council for Social Development (CSD) for 2019-20 has mentioned.

The compendium, which was revealed for the Planning Department, Telangana, to strengthen the newly-formed state database, was launched by Ok Ramakrishna Rao, Special Chief Secretary (Planning), on Monday. This compendium captures 99 indicators on the district degree.

“(With) 14.0 per cent Kumuram Bheem Asifabad has the lowest percentage of women who are overweight or obese (BMI ≥ 25.0 kg/m2) across Telangana state in 2019-2020. 30.1 per cent 9 for Telangana in 2019-2020. (With) 51.0 per cent, Hyderabad has the highest percentage of women who are overweight or obese (BMI ≥ 25.0 kg/m2) across Telangana state in 2019-2020,” the report mentioned.

Contrary to that, 18.8 per cent ladies within the state have their BMI under regular ranges. With 12.4 per cent, Hyderabad has the bottom proportion of girls whose BMI is under regular whereas with 27.5 per cent Jogulamba Gadwal has the best proportion, the report mentioned.

With 83.6 per cent, Hyderabad has the best proportion of girls who’re literate throughout Telangana state in 2019-2020 whereas it was 66.6 per cent for complete Telangana and 45 per cent Jogulamba Gadwal, the bottom within the state.

Wanaparthy recorded 100 per cent of registration of pregnancies for which the mom obtained a Mother and Child Protection (MCP) card throughout Telangana in 2019-2020 whereas it was 96.7 per cent throughout the state.

Over 60 per cent of births within the state have been delivered by caesarean part throughout Telangana in 2019-2020. Karimnagar has the best proportion of births delivered by caesarean part with 82.4 per cent whereas Kumuram Bheem Asifabad registered 27.2 per cent, the bottom within the state.

The compendium supplies a complete statistical image of well being and demographic standing in Telangana based mostly on two rounds of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) – Round 4 (2015-2016) and Round 5 (2019-2020) carried out after the formation of the state, the report mentioned.



