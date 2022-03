The suicide blast on a Shiite mosque happened within the northwest Pakistan metropolis of Peshawar.

Peshawar:

The demise depend from a suicide assault Friday on a Shiite mosque within the northwest Pakistan metropolis of Peshawar has climbed to 56 with 194 wounded, a hospital official mentioned.

“Those who are injured include 50 critically,” mentioned Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesman for Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital.

