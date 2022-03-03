57 UP Seats Vote Today, Yogi Adityanath Contests From Stronghold: 10 Facts

With voting for 292 out of the state’s 403 meeting seats already over, the main target has shifted to the essential Purvanchal area of the state, which has 111 seats- greater than 1 / 4 of the entire.

The BJP had gained 46 of the 57 seats within the 2017 polls. The seats are unfold throughout Ambedkar Nagar, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria and Ballia.

Yogi Adityanath, the five-time MP from his stronghold Gorakhpur, is contesting from the Gorakhpur Urban seat. In 2017, get together MLA Radha Mohan Das Agrawal gained the seat with a 60,000-vote margin.

The Samajwadi Party has pitted the spouse of late Upendra Dutt Shukla, a former BJP chief, towards the Chief Minister. Azad Samaj Party founder Chandrashekhar Azad can be in fray from the seat.

The Chief Minister’s being within the contest this time has spurred expectations of a giant victory in all 9 meeting seats underneath the Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency. In 2017, the BJP had gained eight of the 9 seats.

The final result on this part will largely rely upon the Other Backward Castes (OBCs) and Most Backward Castes (MBCs) who’ve affect on almost 30 seats. The BJP is hoping to achieve help from the dominant boatmen group owing to its alliance with the NISHAD Party.

Its key challenger, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, is banking on ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, which has a broad help base among the many Rajbhars and different MBCs. The SBSP has fielded candidates in eight seats.

Besides the Chief Minister, the distinguished candidates on this part embody State Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu contesting from the Tamkuhi Raj seat, Samajwadi Party’s Swami Prasad Maurya from the Fazilnagar seat, and Leader of Opposition Samajwadi Party’s Ram Govind Chaudhary from the Bansdih.

State ministers Surya Pratap Shahi is contenting from Pathardeva, Satish Chandra Dwivedi from Itwa , Jai Pratap Singh from Bansi, Shree Ram Chauhan from Khajani , and Jai Prakash Nishad from Rudrapur .