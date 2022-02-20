58c balance exposes dad’s betrayal

It was meant to be the vacation of a lifetime however a Sydney dad is as an alternative dealing with jail time after a suspicious financial institution switch kicked off an unbelievable nightmare.

A Sydney dad has been left homeless and is dealing with jail abroad after hackers stole his life financial savings.

Daniel Degen, 45, was meant to be taking a break from work in Dubai in November final yr however his vacation has since was the stuff of nightmares.

A day earlier than he touched down within the UAE capital, a cyber legal cleared out $13,000 from his life financial savings, leaving simply 58c in his account.

This left him unable to afford a aircraft ticket out of Dubai.

To make issues worse, the UAE has fined Mr Degen a whopping A$3800 in “overstay” charges, which is when a foreigner “overstays” their welcome after their 30-day visa expires. For daily he stays in Dubai, one other AED$100 is added to his penalty – and he can’t go away till the debt is paid.

For the previous two months, the Australian citizen claims he has been sleeping in lodge lobbies and scavenging scraps from meals trays to outlive.

“I have zero funds available and have had zero for months,” the distraught man instructed information.com.au.

“It’s amazing how things can happen, I’m normally just comfortable and fine, and in nine weeks I’m gone.”

Mr Degen went to the Australian consulate for assist, however they suggested him to repay his overstay money owed by serving time in jail after which get deported again dwelling.

Mr Degen labored as a FIFO mining mission supervisor in western Africa and he claims the corporate flew him out to Dubai for his break.

When he first realised his cash had been stolen, he notified his financial institution, who he claims instructed him it will take simply two weeks to get better the money.

He had round $2000 left in one other account and admitted he “wasn’t immediately concerned”.

However, just a few weeks later the financial institution warned him the restoration course of might take months.

“By that time I’d put myself up at a hotel and I was eating out,” Mr Degen remembers. “Any available balance I had left on the credit card went fairly quickly.

“I lasted a month on the money I had.”

By this level he didn’t have sufficient for a aircraft ticket and so stayed in Dubai past the 30 days he was allowed, resulting in his visa lapsing and mounting penalties.

He was fined AED$200 for the primary day after which AED$100 for daily since.

Unable to return to work as a result of he was nonetheless stranded, he claims he was dropped as a mission supervisor and wasn’t capable of attend job interviews for different jobs he lined up as they had been exterior of Dubai.

He believes his e-mail handle was compromised which is how hackers received ahold of his banking particulars.

When his remaining cash ran out, Mr Degen was left homeless.

“From December 27 to January 4, I supported myself by selling everything on me,” he stated.

“I have had to sell the watch I had on me, my phone, laptop, just to get through.

“I have nothing left to me now apart from the clothes I have in a carry-on suitcase.”

When Mr Degen spoke to information.com.au, he claims he needed to borrow a cellphone from somebody he had met on Reddit as a result of he didn’t have a cell of his personal.

The former Sydney resident is continually sleep-deprived, drifting from one lodge foyer to a different till he will get moved on.

“Where I don’t get moved on I have a sleep, I wash myself in the amenities and I have a shave,” he defined.

“There’s one hotel where I can get up in the lift without a pass. If there’s a food tray out and there’s leftovers I eat it.”

Dubai is an uncommon metropolis which has no homeless folks, which suggests there aren’t any providers obtainable Mr Degen can use.

His psychological well being has additionally considerably deteriorated however he’s unable to entry Australian providers comparable to Lifeline whereas abroad.

The stranded citizen started a GoFundMe page that hasn’t received any traction and has raised solely $150 at time of writing.

By the time he does get his $13,000 returned to him by the financial institution, he must lose as a lot as half of it to repay the rising debt in overstay charges.

Mr Degen says that the Australian consulate in Dubai has not been useful.

“My biggest issue is the consulate and the service I’ve been afforded, I’ve been left to rot,” he stated.

He claims the consulate suggested him to serve out the fines in jail after which be deported.

“I would have to go to jail and serve time for the overstay fines, I don’t know how long that is exactly,” he added.

“Foreigners aren’t treated too well, you’re not provided any basic amenities. They provide you with food, but if you want soap or a razor or a clean set of clothes you’re responsible for that.”

Mr Degen’s future profession as a FIFO employee is also jeopardised as a result of being deported from the UAE would result in a lifetime ban.

Dubai is a “central hub” for abroad FIFO staff and a lifetime ban could possibly be a critical deterrent for future employers wanting to rent him.

Overall, the suggestion of intentionally placing himself in jail is “ridiculous”, in response to Mr Degen.

The consulate additionally requested if any relations might ship him the mandatory funds.

His mother and father and brother have handed away and his son is nineteen and is on examine allowance, and not using a spare $3,800 plus the price of a aircraft ticket obtainable.

In a press release, The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade stated it was “providing consular assistance to an Australian in Dubai”.

“Owing to our privacy obligations we are unable to comment further,” it stated.

To assist Daniel Degen, you’ll be able to head to his GoFundMe here.

Have an identical story? Continue the dialog | alex.turner-cohen@information.com.au