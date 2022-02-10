$5m jackpot up for grabs

The prize soared to a whopping $5 million after no one picked the profitable numbers final week.

In 2021, there have been 18 profitable entries with the fortunate punters collectively taking dwelling greater than $279 million in prize cash.

Six of those wins have been in Victoria, 5 in NSW, three in Western Australia, two in Queensland and one every in South Australia and the Northern Territory.

The final time a $5 million Oz Lotto jackpot was received was in May final 12 months.

This prize was secured by a fortunate Melbourne lady.

The lady from Endeavour Hills was excited, to place it mildly, when she obtained a life-changing name in May 2021 to inform her she had received $5.6 million – just like the prize on provide for Tuesday evening.

“Stop it. Did you say you’re calling from The Lott? Oh my god, oh my god,” the girl advised an official from The Lott.

“I am so sorry; I can’t stop crying. Are you kidding me?

“I am feeling so many mixed emotions right now. Oh sh*t! This is crazy.

“I can’t even hold the phone right now. I can’t stop shaking! Sorry, I am all over the place right now.

The winner revealed that she had been in a bit of a rut but that this money would help her through it.

“I’ve had quite a tough time lately, so this just adds some light to my life,” she stated.

“I am so emotional. I need to hang up this phone and just break down. This is incredible.

“We will definitely help our family.

“I am sure we will go on a few holidays too. But otherwise, I am not sure. I can’t think straight.”

The draw closes at 7.30pm AEDT and the winner is introduced an hour later, at 8.30pm.