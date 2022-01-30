5th Ranked, Augsburg Women’s Wrestling Aims For Postseason Push

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) —Now in its third season in existence, the Augsburg ladies’s wrestling group is without doubt one of the finest within the nation and hosted a uncommon dwelling meet Saturday.

Augsburg ladies’s wrestling is ranked fifth within the NCAA, and Saturday they introduced in two NAIA groups, #18 Iowa Wesleyan and #13 University of Jamestown.

READ MORE: Minnesotans Hit The Outdoors, Embracing Weekend Warm Up

“We’re training to be national champions, so it’s a good test to see where we’re at and where we need to be,” junior Emily Shilson stated.

The Auggies beat Jamestown and Iowa Wesleyan handily. COVID and damage absences performed a job within the vast margin of victory.

“It is what it is,” head coach Jake Short stated. “We’re just blessed that we get to go out and compete every single day. I’m just thankful for the fans who are able to make it out here and support this group of women.”

A bunch that’s led by back-to-back NCAA champion Shilson, received her solely official match on Saturday by a fast technical fall.

“My match, I’m not super happy with because I made some mistakes and didn’t take every opportunity that I had. But it’s a learning experience and gonna get better because of it,” Shilson stated, who’s the primary ranked wrestler within the nation in her 109-pound weight class.

READ MORE: ‘Remarkably Well Qualified’: Wright Makes Short List For SCOTUS Pick

“I’ll go out on a limb and say Emily will be an Olympic world champ at the senior level,” Short stated.

This was the final of simply two dwelling meets for Augsburg this season. It got here and went in report time.

“When you still get those matches, it’s all worth it,” Short stated. “You get to see some high-level wrestling.”

Augsburg continues to be the one ladies’s school wrestling program in Minnesota. Down a degree, the Minnesota State High School League not too long ago sanctioned a ladies wrestling state match, an expertise Shilson didn’t get when she wrestled with the boys at Mounds View High School.

“It’s just gonna keep growing,” she stated. “We’re going to be competitive with the states that have had girls wrestling at the high school level for a long time and I’m really excited to see how the future goes for women’s wrestling in Minnesota.”

MORE NEWS: Chisago County: Suspicious Device Found At Hazelden Betty Ford