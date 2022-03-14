6.4-magnitude quake shakes Philippines’ main island: USGS

A robust earthquake struck off the Philippines’ foremost island Monday, jolting buildings within the capital Manila, however there have been no fast experiences of harm and a tsunami warning was not issued.

The shallow 6.4-magnitude quake hit about 110 kilometres (68 miles) off Morong in Bataan province on Luzon island at 5:05 am (2105 GMT), with residents in close by Manila woken by their buildings shaking.

Shallow quakes are likely to do extra injury than deep tremors, however the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology stated injury was not anticipated.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It’s strong and it’s shaking as if it’s dancing sideways,” stated Lieutenant Aristotle Calayag, appearing police chief of Lubang city in Occidental Mindoro, an island off Luzon.

“The people are used to earthquakes like this so they didn’t rush outside or panic,” he stated.

Morong police chief Captain Michelle Gaziola advised AFP the quake was “a bit strong but it was brief”.

“We’re okay. Most people are still asleep.”

The Philippines is usually rocked by quakes because of its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic exercise that stretches from Japan by way of Southeast Asia and throughout the Pacific basin.