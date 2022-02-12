6.5% of teachers and 2.5% of pupils in Georgia confirmed with Covid-19 for last 7 days

The studying course of in private and non-private colleges throughout

Georgia retains on with a blended format, Trend studies citing 1tv.ge.

From 2 085 public and 217 non-public colleges, 732 colleges are totally

on distant studying mode. 6.5% of lecturers and a pair of.5% of pupils

confirmed with Covid-19 for final 7 days, Education Ministry

says.

According to the Ministry, 73.6% of lecturers and college

administrations is vaccinated. Teachers take common testing one in

each 2 weeks. The ministry carries out monitoring of the

epidemiological scenario.