6.5% of teachers and 2.5% of pupils in Georgia confirmed with Covid-19 for last 7 days
The studying course of in private and non-private colleges throughout
Georgia retains on with a blended format, Trend studies citing 1tv.ge.
From 2 085 public and 217 non-public colleges, 732 colleges are totally
on distant studying mode. 6.5% of lecturers and a pair of.5% of pupils
confirmed with Covid-19 for final 7 days, Education Ministry
says.
According to the Ministry, 73.6% of lecturers and college
administrations is vaccinated. Teachers take common testing one in
each 2 weeks. The ministry carries out monitoring of the
epidemiological scenario.