6 Candidates, 4 Seats: Tough Fight For 4th Karnataka Rajya Sabha Seat

Bengaluru:

Six candidates are within the fray for the June 10 Rajya Sabha ballot to 4 seats from Karnataka, necessitating a heated contest for the fourth seat.

Despite not having an enough variety of votes to win the fourth seat from the state Assembly, all of the three political events within the state — BJP, Congress and JD(S) — have fielded candidates for the seat, forcing an election.

The six candidates within the fray for Rajya Sabha polls from the state are — Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, actor-politician Jaggesh and outgoing MLC Lehar Singh Siroya from the BJP, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh and state common secretary Mansoor Ali Khan from the Congress, and former MP D Kupendra Reddy from the JD(S).

Among the candidates, Ms Sitharaman and Jairam Ramesh are in search of re-election from the state.

Despite JD(S) in search of help to make sure Reddy’s election to the Upper House of the parliament, the Congress didn’t withdrawn its second candidate Khan from the fray on Friday, the final day for withdrawal of nomination, and has issued a whip to all its MLAs asking them to vote for the occasion’s candidates.

The JD(S) had sought Congress’ help by invoking secularism and to maintain communal forces away. JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda is even stated to have mentioned with Congress President Sonia Gandhi on this regard.

The Congress had in flip requested the JD(S) to help its candidate Khan, and return the favour, reminding the regional occasion that it had supported its patriarch and former PM Deve Gowda’s election to Rajya Sabha final time.

Announcement of Khan’s identify because the occasion’s second candidate was a shock transfer by the Congress, because it has enough variety of votes to win only one seat.

Following this transfer, the ruling BJP too introduced the candidature of Siroya, regardless of having numbers to comfortably win solely two seats.

The election to 4 Rajya Sabha seats is necessitated because the time period of workplace of members Nirmala Sitharaman and KC Ramamurthy of BJP, and Jairam Ramesh — is because of expire on June 30. The fourth member Oscar Fernandes of the Congress handed away final yr.

A candidate wants the help of 45 MLAs to win, and based mostly on their energy within the Legislative Assembly, the BJP can win two seats and the Congress one.

After electing two Rajya Sabha candidates (Sitharaman and Jaggesh) by itself energy within the Assembly, the BJP will probably be left with an extra 32 MLAs votes.

The Congress will probably be left with 24 MLAs votes after electing Jairam Ramesh, whereas the JD(S) has solely 32 MLAs, which isn’t ample to win a seat.

Counting of votes will happen on June 10 at 5 pm, which is after the polling hours.

Official sources stated, as there are three candidates for the fourth seat and none of them have enough variety of votes to win, a state of affairs might come up the place the second and third preferential votes might need to be counted if crucial.

There are talks inside political circles that the BJP could also be at benefit if preferential votes have been to be counted.

Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah in response to a query stated, “Why should we withdraw our candidate (Khan)? We have fielded him because we want to win.” “We expect lawmakers to cast conscience votes. I can’t tell you now who will vote for us,” he stated, hinting at the opportunity of cross-voting.

While JD(S) chief H D Revanna stated one has to attend and watch what occurs on the polling day, and his occasion anticipated the Congress to maintain up its phrases of supporting secular forces.

“Ask Congress whether they have had any internal understanding with BJP to help the saffron party?” he stated.

However, BJP leaders have expressed confidence of successful three of the 4 seats it’s contesting in.

