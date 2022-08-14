6 Dead After Car Collides With Auto-Rickshaw In Maharashtra’s Beed: Cops

Police had to make use of a crane to separate the 2 autos.

Beed:

Six folks have been killed after a automobile and a tempo collided head-on in Maharashtra’s Beed district on Sunday morning, police stated.

The accident came about round 5.30 am on Manjarsumba-Patoda freeway, they stated.

As per preliminary data, a household from Jiwachiwadi village in Kej tehsil was going within the automobile to Pune to attend a wedding ceremony when their automobile and the tempo hit one another, a police official stated.

Five family members and one different individual have been killed, the official stated.

Police had to make use of a crane to separate the 2 autos, he stated.

A course of was on to determine the victims, the police added.

