6 Dead After Car Collides With Auto-Rickshaw In Maharashtra’s Beed: Cops
Beed:
Six folks have been killed after a automobile and a tempo collided head-on in Maharashtra’s Beed district on Sunday morning, police stated.
The accident came about round 5.30 am on Manjarsumba-Patoda freeway, they stated.
As per preliminary data, a household from Jiwachiwadi village in Kej tehsil was going within the automobile to Pune to attend a wedding ceremony when their automobile and the tempo hit one another, a police official stated.
Five family members and one different individual have been killed, the official stated.
Police had to make use of a crane to separate the 2 autos, he stated.
A course of was on to determine the victims, the police added.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)