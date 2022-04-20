6 Dead, Hundreds Of Rohingyas Flee Malaysian Detention Camp After Riots

Malaysia Riots: Police stated they have been nonetheless investigating the reason for Wednesday’s riot

Kuala Lumpur:

Six Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, together with two kids, have died after being hit by autos on a Malaysian freeway as lots of fled an immigration detention centre the place a riot broke out early on Wednesday, officers stated.

A complete of 582 Rohingya escaped the Sungai Bakap short-term immigration detention camp in northern Penang state by breaking down doorways and barrier grills, although 362 have since been re-arrested, the immigration division stated in a press release.

Malaysia, which doesn’t recognise refugee standing, has lengthy been a favoured vacation spot for ethnic Rohingya fleeing persecution in Myanmar or refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Since 2020, nevertheless, hundreds have been rounded up and housed in crowded detention centres as a part of what Malaysian authorities say are efforts to cease the unfold of the coronavirus.

Police stated they have been nonetheless investigating the reason for Wednesday’s riot, whereas authorities looked for the remaining detainees who had fled.

Two males, two girls, a boy and a woman have been killed after being hit by autos whereas attempting to cross a freeway some 8 km (5 miles) away from the detention camp, Kedah state police chief Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad informed reporters in a live-streamed press convention.

Prior to the riot, the camp held 664 Rohingya refugees, together with 137 kids.