6 Dead, Many Injured In Stampede After Football Match At Africa Stadium

Yaounde, Cameroon:

Half a dozen dead and dozens injured after a crush outside a stadium in the Cameroonian capital Yaounde during an Africa Cup of Nations match on Monday, tournament organisers told AFP.

“There was a crush as can occur when there’s a stampede. We are ready for dependable data on the variety of casualties on this tragic incident,” mentioned Abel Mbengue, spokesperson for the Africa Cup of Nations organising committee.

The incidents occurred on the Olembe Stadium in the course of the event hosts’ 2-1 win over the Comoros in a last-16 tie.

Confederation of African Football common secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba was despatched to go to supporters in a Yaounde hospital, the physique mentioned in an announcement.

