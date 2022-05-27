6 Detained For Tamil Nadu Fisherwoman’s Gang-Rape

Police mentioned that a couple of particular person was concerned within the rape case. (Representational)

Chennai:

Six males have been detained in reference to the alleged gang-rape and homicide of a 45-year-old fisherwoman in Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram.

The accused are from Odisha and work at a shrimp farm in Rameswaram, police mentioned.

“More than one person was involved in the rape case. We are waiting for the post-mortem report for a scientific view in the case. We are building the evidences. We will confirm the arrests by this evening,” Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police Mr E Karthik advised NDTV.

“The accused speak neither Tamil nor Hindi, so the investigation is taking time,” he added.

However, the official denied that the lady was burnt to demise. “There were sun burns on the body as it was there in the open the entire day,” he defined.

The fisherwoman, who used to earn her dwelling by promoting seaweed, was allegedly sexually assaulted by a bunch of males and strangled earlier this week.

Her husband had filed a police grievance after she went lacking on Tuesday.