Iraqi forces on Sunday killed six Islamic State (IS) militants

in separate navy operations within the north and west of the

nation, the navy mentioned, Trend experiences citing Xinhua.

Acting on intelligence experiences, the paramilitary Hashd Shaabi

forces performed an operation within the Albu-Saif suburb south of

Mosul, the capital of the northern province of Nineveh, killing

4 IS militants, mentioned a press release by the media workplace of the

Joint Operations Command.

The state-sponsored Hashd Shaabi forces surrounded the suburb

and had been trying to find one other IS militant hiding within the space,

based on the assertion.

In the northern province of Kirkuk, a joint pressure of the Iraqi

authorities military and the Hashd Shaabi killed an IS suicide bomber

carrying an explosive belt and wounded one other throughout a second

operation in a rugged space south of the namesake capital metropolis of

Kirkuk, a supply from the Kirkuk Operations Command informed

Xinhua.

IS militants attacked shepherds close to a village south of the

Kirkuk metropolis, killing considered one of them and wounding two others earlier than

fleeing the scene, the supply mentioned on situation of anonymity.