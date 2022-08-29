6 IS militants killed in operations in Iraq: military
Iraqi forces on Sunday killed six Islamic State (IS) militants
in separate navy operations within the north and west of the
nation, the navy mentioned, Trend experiences citing Xinhua.
Acting on intelligence experiences, the paramilitary Hashd Shaabi
forces performed an operation within the Albu-Saif suburb south of
Mosul, the capital of the northern province of Nineveh, killing
4 IS militants, mentioned a press release by the media workplace of the
Joint Operations Command.
The state-sponsored Hashd Shaabi forces surrounded the suburb
and had been trying to find one other IS militant hiding within the space,
based on the assertion.
In the northern province of Kirkuk, a joint pressure of the Iraqi
authorities military and the Hashd Shaabi killed an IS suicide bomber
carrying an explosive belt and wounded one other throughout a second
operation in a rugged space south of the namesake capital metropolis of
Kirkuk, a supply from the Kirkuk Operations Command informed
Xinhua.
IS militants attacked shepherds close to a village south of the
Kirkuk metropolis, killing considered one of them and wounding two others earlier than
fleeing the scene, the supply mentioned on situation of anonymity.