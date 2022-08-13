6 More Bodies Recovered, Search On To Rescue Others In UP Boat Tragedy

The means of the identification of the our bodies is underway and the search operation is on.

Six extra our bodies have been fished out from the Kishanpur ghat on Saturday within the incident the place a ship capsized within the Yamuna in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh on August 11.

With this the entire variety of our bodies recovered within the tragedy has gone as much as 9, police mentioned.

The incident came about when the boat carrying between 30 to 40 folks was on its method from Marka to Jarauli Ghat within the Fatehpur district to go to family members on the event of Rakshabandhan.

The rescue operation is being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Kishanpur Police by using divers.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officers to supply monetary help of Rs 4 lakh to the households of every of the victims from the Disaster Relief Fund.

Additional Director General of Police Prashant Kumar had on Friday mentioned that personnel of NDRF, SDRF and a group of native divers have been concerned within the seek for 17 lacking folks. Rescue operation have been halted on Thursday evening on account of rain resumed the subsequent morning.

More particulars are awaited.

