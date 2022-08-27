6 of the 43 missing Mexican students were turned over to the army, official says

toggle caption Marco Ugarte/AP

MEXICO CITY — Six of the 43 faculty college students “disappeared” in 2014 had been allegedly stored alive in a warehouse for days then turned over to the native military commander who ordered them killed, the Mexican authorities official main a Truth Commission mentioned Friday.

Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas made the surprising revelation immediately tying the navy to one among Mexico’s worst human rights scandals, and it got here with little fanfare as he made a prolonged protection of the fee’s report launched per week earlier.

Last week, regardless of declaring the abductions and disappearances a “state crime” and saying that the military watched it occur with out intervening, Encinas made no point out of six college students being turned over to Col. José Rodríguez Pérez.

On Friday, Encinas mentioned authorities had been intently monitoring the scholars from the novel academics’ faculty at Ayotzinapa from the time they left their campus via their abduction by native police within the city of Iguala that evening. A soldier who had infiltrated the college was among the many kidnapped college students, and Encinas asserted the military didn’t comply with its personal protocols and attempt to rescue him.

“There is also information corroborated with emergency 089 telephone calls where allegedly six of the 43 disappeared students were held during several days and alive in what they call the old warehouse and from there were turned over to the colonel,” Encinas mentioned. “Allegedly the six students were alive for as many as four days after the events and were killed and disappeared on orders of the colonel, allegedly the then Col. José Rodríguez Pérez.”

The protection division didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark concerning the allegations Friday.

The function of the military within the college students’ disappearance has lengthy been a supply of stress between the households and the federal government. From the start, there have been questions concerning the navy’s information of what occurred and its potential involvement. The college students’ dad and mom demanded for years that they be allowed to go looking the military base in Iguala. It was not till 2019 that they got entry together with Encinas and the Truth Commission.

The fee report says the military registered an nameless emergency name on Sept. 30, 2014, 4 days after the scholars’ abduction. The caller reportedly mentioned the scholars had been being held in a big concrete warehouse in a location described as “Pueblo Viejo.” The caller proceeded to explain the situation.

That entry was adopted by a number of pages of redacted materials, however that part of the report concluded with the next: “As can be seen, obvious collusion existed between agents of the Mexican state with the criminal group Guerreros Unidos that tolerated, allowed and participated in events of violence and disappearance of the students, as well as the government’s attempt to hide the truth about the events.”

Later, in a abstract of how the fee’s report differed from the unique investigation’s conclusions, there may be point out of a colonel.

“On Sept. 30 ‘the colonel’ mentions that they will take care of cleaning everything up and that they had already taken charge of the six students who had remained alive,” the report mentioned.

In a witness assertion supplied to federal investigators in December 2014, Capt. José Martínez Crespo, who was stationed on the base in Iguala, mentioned the bottom commander for the twenty seventh Infantry Battalion on the time was Col. José Rodriguez Pérez.

Through a driving rain later Friday, the households of the 43 lacking college students marched in Mexico City with a pair hundred different individuals as they’ve on the twenty sixth of each month for years.

Parents carried posters of their kids’s faces and rows of present college students from the academics’ faculty marched, shouted requires justice and counted off to 43. Their indicators proclaimed that the battle for justice continued and asserted: “It was the State.”

Clemente Rodríguez marched for his son Christian Alfonso Rodríguez Telumbre, who was a second pupil recognized by a tiny burned bone fragment.

Rodríguez mentioned the households had been informed final week earlier than the report was launched concerning the colonel and the six college students.

“It’s not by omission anymore. It’s that they participated,” he mentioned of the navy. “It was the state, the three levels of government participated.”

He mentioned the households had not been informed that any of the arrest orders introduced final week for members of armed forces had been carried out but.

On Sept. 26, 2014, native police took the scholars off buses they’d commandeered in Iguala. The motive for the police motion stays unclear eight years later. Their our bodies have by no means been discovered, although fragments of burned bone have been matched to 3 of the scholars.

Last week, federal agents arrested former Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam, who oversaw the unique investigation. On Wednesday, a decide ordered that he stand trial for compelled disappearance, not reporting torture and official misconduct. Prosecutors allege Murillo Karam created a false narrative about what occurred to the scholars to shortly seem to resolve the case.

Authorities additionally mentioned final week that arrest warrants had been issued for 20 troopers and officers, 5 native officers, 33 native law enforcement officials and 11 state law enforcement officials in addition to 14 gang members. Neither the military nor prosecutors have mentioned what number of of these suspects are in custody.

It was additionally not instantly clear if Rodríguez Pérez was amongst these sought.

Rodríguez, the coed’s father, mentioned Murillo Karam’s arrest was a constructive step.

Murillo Karam “was the one who told us the soldiers couldn’t be touched,” Rodríguez mentioned. “And now it’s being discovered that it was the state that participated.”

In a joint assertion, the households mentioned the Truth Commission’s affirmation that it was a “state crime” was important after parts suggesting that through the years.

However, they mentioned the report nonetheless didn’t satisfactorily reply their most necessary query.

“Mothers and fathers need indubitable scientific evidence as to the fate of our children,” the assertion mentioned. “We can’t go home with preliminary signs that don’t fully clear up where they are and what happened to them.”

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has given Mexico’s navy huge accountability. The armed forces should not solely on the middle of his safety technique, however they’ve taken over administration of the seaports and been given accountability for constructing a brand new airport for the capital and a vacationer practice on the Yucatan Peninsula.

The president has mentioned usually that the military and navy are the least corrupt establishments and have his confidence.