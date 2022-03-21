6 people shot dead in Khayelitsha | News24

Six folks have been killed in Khayelitsha.

Western Cape police have confirmed six folks have been shot lifeless within the Enkanini casual settlement, Khayelitsha, on Sunday afternoon.

“Reports from the scene indicate that three unknown gunmen fired shots randomly at the victims in Lindela Road in the Enkanini informal settlement at approximately 16:10,” police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa mentioned in an announcement on Sunday.

According to police, officers arrived on the scene after being alerted to the capturing and located the our bodies of the 5 victims at two scenes, 200m aside.

“The yet-to-be-identified victims, comprising two women and four men, are estimated between the ages of 22 and 27,” Potelwa added.

Anyone with info that may help the investigation is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111.

Speaking to News24 earlier, Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) chief Ndithini Thyido mentioned the small print across the incident have been nonetheless sketchy.

“At the moment, the details are sketchy … there is no definitive cause behind the shooting,” Thyido added.

However, the KDF chief mentioned they believed it is likely to be gang-related.

This is yet one more mass capturing within the casual settlement.

Last week, News24 reported gunmen massacred 5 folks within the Endlovini casual settlement, Khayelitsha.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has vowed to seek out the perpetrators.

Last Thursday, Cele toured varied components of the Western Cape which can be suffering from violent crime, News24 reported.