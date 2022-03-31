6 soldiers, 3 terrorists killed in clash in NW Pakistan
Six Pakistani troopers and three terrorists have been killed in a
conflict in Tank district of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, a navy assertion mentioned,
Trend reviews
citing Xinhua.
The three terrorists tried to enter a navy compound in
the district, the navy’s media wing Inter-Services Public
Relations (ISPR) mentioned within the assertion.
The troops “responded in an environment friendly method, encircled and
killed all three terrorists thereby foiling the tried entry
contained in the navy compound,” the assertion added.
During the extraordinary alternate of fireplace, six troopers have been killed,
mentioned the ISPR.
“Pakistan Army is decided to eradicate the menace of
terrorism and such sacrifices of our courageous troopers additional
strengthen our resolve,” the assertion added.