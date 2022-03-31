6 soldiers, 3 terrorists killed in clash in NW Pakistan

Six Pakistani troopers and three terrorists have been killed in a

conflict in Tank district of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, a navy assertion mentioned,

Trend reviews

citing Xinhua.

The three terrorists tried to enter a navy compound in

the district, the navy’s media wing Inter-Services Public

Relations (ISPR) mentioned within the assertion.

The troops “responded in an environment friendly method, encircled and

killed all three terrorists thereby foiling the tried entry

contained in the navy compound,” the assertion added.

During the extraordinary alternate of fireplace, six troopers have been killed,

mentioned the ISPR.

“Pakistan Army is decided to eradicate the menace of

terrorism and such sacrifices of our courageous troopers additional

strengthen our resolve,” the assertion added.