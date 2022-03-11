6 Ukraine Lions Make It Out – After Confronting Russian Tanks

Ukraine: The lions had been residing at a shelter close to Kyiv.

Madrid:

Six lions evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, together with one rescued from a nightclub, have arrived at two animal shelters in Spain and Belgium, the shelters stated on Thursday.

The lions, together with six tigers, two wild cats and a wild canine, arrived final week at a zoo in Poland by truck from a refuge close to Kyiv following a two-day odyssey skirting battle frontlines.

Four of the lions and the wild canine had been taken in on Wednesday by a rescue centre in Alicante in japanese Spain run by Dutch animal welfare charity AAP, the group stated in a press release.

The lions had been residing at a shelter close to Kyiv after being rescued from “dire” circumstances, with one known as Gyz saved in a “small cage in a shopping centre”.

Another lion known as Flori was saved as a pet in a small condominium the place it was fed cat meals whereas one other named Nila was rescued from a nightclub the place it was saved to “entertain customers”.

“It will be a challenge to improve their fragile health, step by step, through an adequate diet, exercise and rest,” the assertion added.

Two different lions named Tsar and Jamil had been taken in on Wednesday by the Natuurhulpcentrum shelter within the province of Limburg in japanese Belgium, the group stated on Facebook.

The animals will stay in quarantine for 3 months, it added.

The remaining animals — the six tigers and two wild cats — have up to now remained on the zoo in Poznan in western Poland.

The truck which drove almost 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) to the Polish border got here nose to nose with Russian tanks at one level, and needed to keep away from the Zhytomyr area, which the invading Russian forces have bombarded, a zoo spokesman stated.

At the border, the animals had been transferred to a Polish truck whereas the Ukrainian driver returned house to his kids.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)