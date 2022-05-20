6 Workers Trapped After Under-Construction Tunnel Collapses In Kashmir

Two individuals have been taken out of the rubble at the same time as rescue operations are underway.

Srinagar:

At least six employees are trapped after a portion of an under-construction tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar nationwide freeway in Ramban district collapsed within the early hours of Friday.

A small portion of the entrance aspect of the tunnel at Khoni nallah collapsed throughout an audit, reported information company PTI.

Multiple tunnels are being constructed on the Banihal-Ramban part of the highway which is probably the most troublesome portion of the bold four-laning of the freeway.