6-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Organ Donor At Delhi’s AIIMS, Saves 5 Lives

New Delhi:

Parents of a 6-year-old baby Roli Prajapati, who was shot lifeless by unidentified assailants in Noida, donated their daughter’s organs which managed to avoid wasting as many as 5 lives making her the youngest organ donor within the historical past of AIIMS, New Delhi.

Roli was shot in her head after which she was rushed to the hospital. Soon, she went into coma because of the severity of the damage after which was referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi. After determined failed makes an attempt to avoid wasting the little woman, the docs declared her mind lifeless.

Senior AIIMS neurosurgeon Dr Deepak Gupta informed ANI, “Roli, a six and a half-year-old girl, arrived at the hospital on April 27. She had a gunshot wound and a bullet was lodged in her brain. The brain was totally damaged. She arrived at the hospital in almost a brain dead condition. So, we talked to the family members.”

“We diagnosed her to be having brain death. Subsequently, our team of doctors sat with the parents and talked about organ donation. We counselled the parents and sought their consent if they would be willing to donate organs to save the lives of other children,” the neurosurgeon stated.

AIIMS physician lauded the mother and father of Roli for donating the organs and saving 5 lives. The organs for donation are her liver, kidneys, each corneas and coronary heart valve.

With this organ donation, Roli turns into the youngest donor in AIIMS Delhi historical past.

“We were very grateful to the parents for taking this step despite not knowing much about organ donation. They understood the importance of saving lives,” Dr Gupta added.

AIIMS neurosurgeon revealed, “We started open donation facility here way back in 1994. In fact, to the best of my knowledge, in the whole of Delhi and NCR, we haven’t had such a young donor.”

Dr Gupta can be taking care of the organ donation actions at JPNATC Trauma Centre.

Talking about donating his daughter’s organs, Roli’s father Harnarayan Pratjapati informed ANI, “Dr Gupta and his team counselled us for organ donation that our child could save other lives. We thought about it and decided that she would be alive in other people’s lives and give others reason to smile.”

Poonam Devi, the mom of Roli emotionally talked about that her daughter has left them however managed to avoid wasting the lives of different individuals.