60 accused to appear in Krugersdorp court on immigration-related charges | News24

Sixty males are to seem within the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after they had been arrested throughout unlawful mine raids within the wake of the gang-rape of eight girls on the set of a music video shoot in Gauteng final month.

The accused face immigration-related costs. None of them have been charged with rape or sexual assault.

At their look final week, the courtroom was requested to postpone the case so an ID parade could possibly be held to find out who to hyperlink to the rape allegations.

Initially, police arrested greater than 80 folks, however it later emerged in courtroom that greater than 20 of them had been minors. The minors’ circumstances had been transferred to a youngsters’s courtroom, the place proceedings are held in digicam (behind closed doorways).

Police have since deployed specialised models to the world to take care of unlawful mining within the space.

While addressing a crowd throughout an imbizo in West Village over the weekend, Police Minister Bheki Cele stated greater than 300 miners had been arrested over the past two weeks.

Cele additionally tasked deputy nationwide police commissioner, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, to multiply forces on the bottom.

Representatives of political events had been protesting exterior the courtroom on Wednesday.