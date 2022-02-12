$60m jackpot up for grabs

An estimated one in six Australians will purchase a ticket for tonight’s lottery after the prize pool climbed to a whopping $60 million.

It’s the second time this yr the Powerball jackpot has soared to $60 million – the most important prize supplied by any Australian lottery recreation in 2022 so far.

In the primary week of this yr, a Brisbane man nabbed a $60 million prize.

The Queenslander, aged in his 30s, revealed he would take a number of holidays and purchase his first home – however he would nonetheless hold working in his present job.

Since his win, the Powerball went again to base and it has continued to climb to Thursday evening’s $60 million, after 5 weeks in a row of no one selecting the correct numbers.

Now there’s an opportunity for different Aussies to win the life-changing windfall.

The Lott has revealed the elements that labored for earlier division one winners who scored a multimillion greenback prize.

To win Powerball’s division one prize, you could have all seven profitable numbers (drawn from the primary barrel of 35 numbers) plus the Powerball (drawn from the Powerball barrel of 20 numbers) in a single recreation panel.

From the primary barrel, essentially the most continuously drawn profitable numbers are 17, 9, 11 and 25. The least continuously drawn profitable numbers are 6, 31, 15 and 33.

For the separate Powerball barrel, essentially the most continuously drawn Powerball quantity is nineteen, whereas the least continuously drawn Powerball quantity is eighteen.

Ten of final yr’s Powerball division one profitable entries had been QuickPick entries, the place the lottery terminal randomly generated the numbers on the ticket.

The remaining 4 entries featured numbers chosen by the winner.

Almost two-thirds of final yr’s Powerball division one profitable entries had been bought from a licenced lottery outlet. The the rest was bought on-line.

Two of final yr’s Powerball division one profitable entries had been syndicates, or group entries, the place folks labored collectively to buy an even bigger entry that gave them extra probabilities of profitable. When the syndicate wins, the prize is shared amongst all syndicate members. Last yr, a Townsville syndicate scored a $60 million Powerball prize in July, whereas a 55-strong group from Western Australia shared an $80 million jackpot in December.

Last yr, 14 Powerball division one winners throughout Australia pocketed greater than $550 million in prize cash.

Of these wins, seven landed in NSW, 4 in Queensland, two in Victoria and one in Western Australia