62-year-old woman climbs mountain along with son. Watch inspiring video

Adventure and mountaineering aren’t one thing you typically affiliate with outdated folks. Even if they’re bodily fit your needs don’t anticipate a sexagenarian to go mountaineering and trekking. However, a 62-year-old lady has defied the conventions of age as she went on to scale Agasthyarkoodam peak, one of many highest peaks of Sahyadri mountain vary, in Kerala.

A video of Nagaratnamma doing rope climbing with ease whereas carrying a saree is being lauded on Instagram.

According to the caption of the submit, she went rope climbing on February 16 alongside along with her son and his mates from Bangalore. This was her first journey outdoors Karnataka, it mentioned.

The caption of the video mentioned the lady had been busy for the final 40 years after her marriage as she had household duties. Now, along with her youngsters all grown up and settled, she may pursue her goals.

“Nobody could match her enthusiasm and energy. It was one of the most motivating and enriching experience for all those who watched her climb,” the caption additional mentioned.

Watch the inspirational video under:

The video has to date acquired from than 6,000 views and plenty of feedback the place folks have been in awe of the outdated lady.

“Well done ammaa,” an Instagram person commented on the submit.

“Super guruuuuu,” posted one other.

“Amazing power n energy,” wrote a 3rd.

What do you concentrate on the healthful and inspirational video?