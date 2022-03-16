7.3-magnitude earthquake hits coast off Japan’s Fukushima Prefecture

The advisory warns of tsunami heights reaching as much as 1 meter above regular tidal ranges, with the preliminary waves reaching shore round midnight native time (11 a.m. ET).

The tremors might be felt in Miyagi and the capital Tokyo, with footage displaying shaking lights and buildings.

A tsunami advisory was made for Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures in japanese Japan following the quake that had a preliminary epicenter depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles), in keeping with the Japan Meteorological Agency.

According to the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, a Pacific-basin-wide tsunami will not be anticipated right now.