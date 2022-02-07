7 Army Officials Hit By Avalanche In Arunachal Pradesh, Rescue Efforts On

The avalanche struck within the excessive altitude space of Kameng sector in Arunachal. (Representational)

Seven Indian Army personnel have been hit by an avalanche within the excessive altitude space of Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh, official military sources mentioned at this time.

Search and rescue operations are underway to seek out them, they mentioned.

The seven officers, who have been struck by the avalanche on Sunday, are a part of a patrol crew, Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande, Public Relations Officer of Ministry of Defence in Tezpur, mentioned.

Specialised groups have been airlifted to help in rescue operations, he mentioned.

“The area has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall since the last few days,” he added.

Several excessive altitude areas of the frontier state have been witnessing heavy snowfall this month. Daria Hill close to Itanagar obtained snowfall after 34 years and Rupa city in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district witnessed snowfall after 20 years, in response to information company PTI.