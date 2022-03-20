7 bodies retrieved from mine in Primrose, say Gauteng police | News24

Seven our bodies had been retrieved from a mine in Homestead, Primrose, Johannesburg, on Saturday, Gauteng police stated on Sunday.

On 17 March, police opened an inquest docket following the invention of eight our bodies within the mine.

“On 17 March 2022, the police were informed of alleged illegal miners who were trapped in the mine hole.

“Eight unidentified our bodies had been retrieved whereas it’s suspected that there should be extra our bodies trapped within the mine gap,” Colonel Dimakatso Sello stated.

This brings the entire variety of our bodies retrieved from the mine to fifteen.