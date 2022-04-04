$7 coffee? Wake up and smell the scare campaign

I’ve been a barista in Melbourne since 2011, lengthy sufficient to know that in hospitality our wages are continually being suppressed. Wage theft has formed this business. And yearly, regardless of whether or not it’s a increase or recession, the employers’ affiliation calls for a wage freeze. Without fail.

Meanwhile, venues are being run on a skeleton workers amid employee shortages and we’re anticipated to do greater than ever. Many of us are working to the restrict to maintain companies open, however this isn’t being mirrored in our wages.

Barista Jamileh Hargreaves says low wages are an enormous drawback within the hospitality sector. Credit:Simon Schluter

I’m not frightened about $7 coffees, and also you shouldn’t both, it’s a scare marketing campaign. I’m frightened about workers burnout, which is actual. Hospitality workers want a wage enhance. Casualisation has eroded confidence within the sector, with many staff juggling a number of jobs to maintain up with the price of residing.

What I do fear about is that if this “$7 coffee” scare marketing campaign succeeds, and the Fair Work Commission buckles underneath strain from bosses and puts our wages in the freezer.