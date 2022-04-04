$7 coffee? Wake up and smell the scare campaign
I’ve been a barista in Melbourne since 2011, lengthy sufficient to know that in hospitality our wages are continually being suppressed. Wage theft has formed this business. And yearly, regardless of whether or not it’s a increase or recession, the employers’ affiliation calls for a wage freeze. Without fail.
Meanwhile, venues are being run on a skeleton workers amid employee shortages and we’re anticipated to do greater than ever. Many of us are working to the restrict to maintain companies open, however this isn’t being mirrored in our wages.
I’m not frightened about $7 coffees, and also you shouldn’t both, it’s a scare marketing campaign. I’m frightened about workers burnout, which is actual. Hospitality workers want a wage enhance. Casualisation has eroded confidence within the sector, with many staff juggling a number of jobs to maintain up with the price of residing.
What I do fear about is that if this “$7 coffee” scare marketing campaign succeeds, and the Fair Work Commission buckles underneath strain from bosses and puts our wages in the freezer.
The Australian Council of Trade Unions is looking on the Morrison authorities to ship a 5 per cent wage increase in the Annual Wage Review, whereas employer teams are arguing to maintain our wages low.
As an business, we’re unfold skinny. Many within the long-term workforce have left the business resulting from lack of wage will increase, stability and respect. At virtually each venue on any given day, you’ll discover shifts going unfilled. Bosses want staff and extra must be carried out to help staff to maintain venues working.
Don’t get me fallacious – our ardour for excellent espresso, superb meals and excellent service hasn’t modified. We are the spine of this nice meals metropolis and we’re rattling pleased with that.
But we simply can’t hold taking these hits.