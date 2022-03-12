7 Dead In Major Fire At Delhi’s Gokalpuri, 60 Huts Burnt

Seven individuals had been killed in a serious hearth at Delhi’s Gokalpuri on Friday night time, officers mentioned. The hearth was introduced underneath management on the intervening night time of Friday and Saturday, Delhi Fire Service division knowledgeable as we speak. Officials recovered seven our bodies from the location of the incident.

The division officers additional knowledgeable that as many as 13 hearth tenders rushed to the location after gathering details about the incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Devesh Kumar Mahla mentioned details about the hearth was acquired round 1 am, following which police and hearth officers reached the spot.

“At 1 am there was a fire incident in Gokalpuri PS area. Immediately teams reached the spot with all rescue equipment. We also contacted the fire department that responded very well. We could douse the fire by around 4 am,” mentioned Additional DCP, North East Delhi.

Sixty huts had been burnt within the hearth.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the incident.

“Heard the sad news early in the morning. I will go to the spot and meet the affected people personally,” he mentioned in a tweet in Hindi.