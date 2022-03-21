7 key developments in Ukraine this weekend

Russian forces continued their assault on the southeastern metropolis of Mariupol, hanging an artwork faculty turned bomb shelter on Sunday.

The metropolis council put the quantity sheltering within the faculty constructing at 400, however Petro Andrushenko, an adviser to town mayor, stated it was not clear how many individuals have been there.

In a video message late Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated there have been no navy positions close to the artwork faculty.

Most of the individuals sheltering there have been “women and children, the elderly. They are under the rubble. We do not know how many are alive now, but we know that the pilot who dropped that bomb will definitely be shot down,” he stated.

Russia issued an ultimatum to metropolis authorities to give up earlier than daybreak Monday, however each the federal government in Kyiv and the Mariupol metropolis authorities rejected the Russian phrases.

Zelensky stated Sunday that Russia’s actions in Mariupol have been an “act of terror that will be remembered for centuries.”

Dozens of care house residents killed by Russian tank assault

Fifty-six aged residents of a care house within the japanese Ukrainian city of Kreminna have been killed when a Russian tank opened fireplace on the ability, in line with Serhii Haidai, the top of the Luhansk area.

The assault occurred on March 11, stated Haidai, who added that 15 different residents of the care house had been kidnapped and brought to the city of Svatove in what’s now Russian-occupied territory.

CNN has been unable to independently confirm the declare.

Russia continues to assault civilian targets throughout Ukraine. At least 902 civilians have been killed and 1,459 injured because the begin of the invasion, the workplace of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) stated Sunday.

Russia loses one other basic

Ukrainian forces killed Russian General Oleg Mityaev of the one hundred and fiftieth Motorized Rifle Division close to Mariupol, in line with a Telegram publish shared by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Minister, final week.

On Sunday, Aleksei Arestovich, an adviser to the top of the Ukrainian president’s workplace, advised Ukraine’s NV News that Mityaev “most likely went to show, by example, how to fight. Because his soldiers refused to fight.”

Neither the Russian Ministry of Defense nor Russian state media have issued any statements on his demise.

CNN can’t independently confirm the Ukrainian declare.

Ukrainian officers say a complete of 5 Russian generals have been killed because the invasion started on February 24. If true, this could be an unusually excessive variety of high-ranking troopers to have been killed in three weeks of fight. In addition, a deputy commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet was confirmed killed by two senior Russian officers on Sunday.

Russia launches hypersonic missiles

The Russian navy claimed it had launched a collection of strikes on navy targets in Ukraine using hypersonic and cruise missiles on Saturday night time and Sunday morning.

In an announcement launched on Sunday, Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman Igor Konashenkov stated sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles have been fired from the Caspian Sea, and air-launched Kinzhal hypersonic missile methods have been fired from airspace over Crimea.

US officers additionally confirmed to CNN that Russia launched hypersonic missiles towards Ukraine final week, the primary recognized use of such missiles in fight.

The launches have been probably supposed to check the weapons and ship a message about Russian capabilities, a number of sources advised CNN.

Rising issues over danger of assault from Belarus

On Sunday, Ukraine’s General Staff stated the specter of an offensive from Belarus into northwestern Ukraine is “high,” with out offering further particulars.

“The level of threat from the territory of Belarus in the direction of Volyn is evaluated as high,” the navy stated in an announcement by way of the presidential workplace, including: “Defense forces of Ukraine are ready to resist.”

Ukraine’s northwestern Volyn area borders Belarus to the north and Poland, a NATO member, to the west.

It may function a gateway for attacking forces from the north to strategy Lviv, a strategic metropolis in western Ukraine.

Lviv is a hub for each Ukrainian authorities logistics and reduction efforts, in addition to a transit level for a lot of civilians trying to flee combating in different components of the nation.

The Russian navy has already used Belarusian territory as a launchpad for its invasion of Ukraine, with forces staging an offensive push towards Kyiv and central Ukraine from southern Belarus.

There is not any direct proof that Belarus’ troops have participated in hostilities.

Russia accused of detaining reporters, activists and officers

On Saturday, Ukrainian digital broadcaster Hromadske stated its reporter Victoria Roshchina had gone lacking and was believed to be being held by Russian forces.

Ukraine’s human rights commissioner, Liudmyla Denisova, stated Saturday the federal government believed she had been kidnapped by Russian forces within the city of Berdyansk, which lies on the Black Sea coast and is beneath Russian occupation.

Roshchina’s disappearance comes amid experiences of different activists and officers being held towards their will in different components of Russian-occupied Ukraine.

In Kherson area, Dmytro Vasyliev, a senior council official within the city of Nova Kakhovka, was kidnapped final week, in line with the city’s mayor.

Human rights group ZMINA stated some 17 individuals had been kidnapped by Russian forces in Ukraine because the begin of the struggle.

Zelensky repeats name for NATO admission in CNN interview

In an unique interview on Sunday morning, the Ukrainian President advised CNN’s Fareed Zakaria that he’s ready to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I’m ready for negotiations with him. I was ready for the last two years. And I think that without negotiations, we cannot end this war,” stated Zelensky, who additionally warned that failed negotiations may imply the combat between the 2 nations would result in “a third World War.”

Zelensky advised Zakaria that Russia wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if the nation had been admitted into the NATO alliance.

“If we were a NATO member, a war wouldn’t have started. I’d like to receive security guarantees for my country, for my people,” stated Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president stated he was grateful for navy help despatched by the alliance, however he continued his push for NATO admission for his nation.

“If NATO members are ready to see us in the alliance, then do it immediately because people are dying on a daily basis,” he stated.