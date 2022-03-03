7 licencing centres in Joburg closed as strike over online bookings continues | News24

Seven Johannesburg licencing departments have been pressured to close down on Wednesday.

Driving college operators have downed instruments towards the federal government ‘ s on-line reserving system.

The City of Johannesburg shut down the centres for the security of workers and properties.

The City of Johannesburg was pressured to close down seven of its licencing departments after the protest over reserving dates intensified.

The City mentioned the centres have been closed on Wednesday.

The steady strike by driving faculties in Gauteng over the online booking system pressured the City to shut them.

“Changes made by the Gauteng government to driver’s licence and testing booking system, which blocks third parties from booking services on behalf of individuals or groups, have left many groups and people dissatisfied.

“Our licencing departments and testing stations have been affected by this protest. This is regardless of the choice to alter the reserving system being a directive by the Gauteng authorities,” it added.

“The province-wide protest motion is an try by the affected teams of runners and people who benefitted from the earlier follow to get the Gauteng authorities to heed to their calls for.

“The City’s licencing department has unfortunately also fallen victim to the unrest. Centres have therefore been forced to stop operations.”

The City mentioned it closed the centres to save lots of lives and properties.

The affected centres are the Midrand, Strijdom Park, Roodepoort City Hall, Region E, Langlaagte, Ormonde and Eureka House licencing departments.

However, the Randburg and Dube licence departments are nonetheless operational.

