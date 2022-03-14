7 Ukrainian refugees are taken in by a Russian immigrant in Germany

toggle caption Omar Marques/Getty Images

Three girls and 4 youngsters who fled Russia’s battle on Ukraine have a brand new non permanent dwelling in Germany after a Russian immigrant supplied them area in his small house.

The seven refugees spent 5 days trekking from Uman in central Ukraine to Poland after which to Aschaffenburg in Bavaria, the place Ilya Lyalkov, 30, opened his dwelling to them, in accordance with public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk. He has lived in Germany for 18 years.

Lyalkov’s house is simply 40 sq. meters — about 430 sq. ft. But he agreed to host the Ukrainians quickly after Russia’s invasion started on the request of his mom, who’s acquainted with one of many girls, the information outlet studies. He’s been serving to them fill out purposes for presidency help, a course of that might finish with their discovering new housing.

In addition to squeezing seven individuals into his house, Lyalkov made one other change: He took down a Russian flag that had been hanging in his front room. It’s been changed by a smaller Ukrainian flag, with the phrase FRIEDEN — “peace” — written on it.