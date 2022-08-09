7-year-old Wis. boy is the tour conductor at National Railroad Museum

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. – A Wisconsin boy who loves trains turned his ardour right into a summer season job.

Caleb Kleman, 7, is the tour conductor on the National Railroad Museum close to Green Bay. He shares his data of locomotives with 20 to 60 individuals at a time.

His mother, Stephanie Kleman, works on the museum because the chief monetary officer and helped spark his curiosity.

“It’s really neat watching your kid just take on something and own it, and be confident,” Stephanie Kleman stated.

Caleb Kleman stated he likes working as a result of it helps the museum.

“I actually love challenges and I like everything about my job,” he stated.

If you are excited by supporting the museum, they’ve each day prepare rides via September and on the weekends in October.