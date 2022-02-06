70 Years And Counting: “Unifying” Queen Elizabeth Marks Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II grew to become the primary British monarch in historical past to reign for 70 years.

London:

Not all Britons are followers of the monarchy however many recognise that Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign is an achievement, seeing her as a permanent figurehead of the nation.

The 95-year-old head of state on Sunday grew to become the primary British monarch in historical past to reign for 70 years. Public celebrations are deliberate for early June.

On the streets of London, the general public broadly welcomed the landmark occasion. Here are some reactions:

John Paul, 22, works in politics

“I think it’s a really great achievement… it’s a real unifying thing for the country to bring people together. The queen is very popular, people of all generations, three generations now can look at the queen and they have some kind of connection with her.

“We’ve been by means of a very powerful time as a rustic. And I feel one of many issues that I look again on significantly in the course of the first wave of the pandemic, after we had the primary lockdown was individuals seemed to the queen.

“Hopefully it’ll bring people back… and we’ll forget even if it is only for a day and I’m sure it will see people forget those divisions. They’ll come back together. That’d be nice to see.”

David Newell, 33, works in training

“It means something I suppose, it’s not nothing… we live in Britain, I’m British, and it’s a British institution, part of the makeup of the country. So I think it makes a difference. And I’m quite happy to get a few days off as well.

“There’s nonetheless a variety of evolution to do. I feel actually, with latest information, there’s positively work to be finished and I feel there’s the potential for that to occur… I would not abolish the monarchy. But yeah, I feel there’s work to be finished.”

Bill Hartness, 50s, works in responsible investment

“She’s gone by means of some up and down instances through the years, however I feel she’s extremely revered now and as a frontrunner with integrity, and that is one thing I feel we have to see extra in our leaders lately as a result of we do not see a lot of it elsewhere else.

“I think that everybody’s had to adjust incredibly over the last 70 years. You think of all the changes and technology and issues and all these things, you know, and monarchy I think, has by and large evolved strongly probably in the last 15 to 20 years.”

Helen Chadwick, 60, retired

“I’m not much of a royalist I have to say. Because my culture and my background are from the north and I also have Irish heritage.

“But it means one thing to all people and I feel actually in the intervening time, if there’s one one that embodies what the nation stands for, it is actually Her Majesty the Queen.

“This is supposed to be a great democracy, and I feel pretty badly let down by elected officials, elected members. So the person that I think in my mind who I see as embodying the greatness of Britain and integrity and honesty and compassion is the queen.”

Bill and Ann Stack, of their 60s, retired veterans

“We’re both ex-veterans. So for us, you know, serving queen and country and seeing her to this stage is absolutely fantastic… what a fantastic envoy she is for the country.

“That’s what makes us nice, as a result of on the finish of the day, we have nonetheless acquired our royalty, we nonetheless acquired a royal household, significantly the queen, and politics will at all times go on. It’s by no means a straight line.

“It’s important she’s above all of that, that she stays apolitical. And let’s get on with it. But overall, she’s the constant.”

