700,000 Ukrainians fighting across the country, Zelenskyy says

‘Justice ministry oxymoron underneath Putin’, chess champion Kasparov says

Chessmaster and outstanding dissident Gary Kasparov was added to the checklist of “individuals acting as foreign agents”, in accordance with the Russian Justice Ministry web site — a designation closely criticised as a violation of human rights and a method of suppression of civil society actors and journalists.

Kasparov, who was added to the checklist on Friday along with one other outstanding critic of President Vladimir Putin’s regime, former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorovsky, responded by saying that the “‘Russian Justice Ministry’ is an oxymoron under Putin.”

“I was representing my country back when Putin was still spying on his colleagues in East Germany,” Kasparov stated on Twitter.

“Being anti-Putin is, and always will be, pro-Russian,” Kasparov concluded.

Both Kasparov and Khodorovsky have been campaigning in opposition to Russia’s battle in Ukraine, whereas additionally organising supporting humanitarian aid programmes.