71 children killed in Ukraine so far: Parliament official      

At least 71 youngsters have been killed and greater than 100 wounded in Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a battle on February 24, a Ukrainian parliament official stated on Thursday.

The toll was introduced amid outrage over the bombing Wednesday of a children’s hospital in Mariopol that officers stated killed three individuals, together with a younger lady.

“From the start of the Russian invasion and up to 11:00 am (0900 GMT) on March 10, 71 children have been killed and more than 100 wounded,” Lyudmyla Denisova, parliament’s level individual on human rights, wrote in a Telegram message.

The hospital was hit as Mariopol, a southeastern port in Ukraine, is underneath siege from Russian troops and pro-Russian separatists from the Donbas area of japanese Ukraine.

Sources stated 17 adults had been additionally wounded within the bombing.

In Malyn, within the western Zhytomyr area, three youngsters and two different individuals had been killed when seven houses had been destroyed in air strikes, in line with Denisova, who cited a number of examples of kids dying in air strikes.

On Wednesday evening, two girls and two youngsters had been killed when a shell hit their residence in Slobozhanske, a village within the japanese Izium area, Denisova stated, including {that a} five-year-old lady survived.

In Irpin, not removed from the capital Kyiv, a 10-year-old lady was gravely wounded and is combating for her life in hospital.

