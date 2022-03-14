72 patients in limbo: Joburg frail care centre to close due to lack of funding | News24

Despite a lot correspondence searching for help from the Gauteng social improvement division, Tswelopele Frail Care Centre has did not safe monetary help and can be closing its doorways.

This leaves 72 frail care and disabled sufferers in limbo as no different shelter has been secured.

At least 55 workers are additionally set to lose their jobs.

The DA in Gauteng is taking the Department of Social Development (DSD) to process for its failure to rescue the Tswelopele Frail Care Centre.

The non-profit organisation (NPO) primarily based in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, can be shutting its doorways after working for 17 years and offering 24-hour residential frail care, social work companies, respite care, and security beds.

Tswelopele is confronted with a extreme monetary problem and is unable to pay its rental charges, with R3 million now being excellent. They have been partaking the division to request help since 2019.

DA Gauteng social improvement spokesperson Bronwynn Engelbrecht stated: “Tswelopele has only once received feedback from the department after a year of acknowledging their email, and the department promised to revert back with a solution.

“There was no additional correspondence from the division, regardless of a number of requests from Tswelopele.”

Tshwelopele Frail Care Centre manager Joseph Letlala, in a video with Engelbrecht, lamented the looming closure, saying employees were also concerned as they had no clue what would become of their jobs.

“What is occurring in the mean time is that I’ve very anxious employees members who have no idea what is going to occur to their future past 31 March. Staff are pissed off as a result of now we have to chop all contracts so abruptly. It’s a large number,” Letlala can be heard saying in the video.

At least 55 staff members at Tswelopele are set to be left jobless.

The centre also offers learning opportunities for the auxiliary social work, nursing auxiliary students and final academic year medical students.

Engelbrecht added: “Once once more, the division has proven that it has no empathy for the destitute which are solely depending on the federal government for survival. It is unhappy because the division continuously underspends on its price range and lots of of hundreds of rands which are returned to Treasury may have been used to rescue NPOs and NGOs in dire want of economic help.”

She added:

This centre is receiving a subsidy from the department and can no longer afford the rental fees. It is now forced to shut down, and alternative accommodation is needed urgently to house 72 frail care and disabled patients.

“Surprisingly, the division receives quarterly studies, six-monthly studies, and month-to-month declare types from Tswelopele, but has by no means as soon as tried to intervene or help them with their monetary challenges.”

Engelbrecht demanded that the department provide training in financial management to NGOs and NPOs across the province because most were facing severe financial challenges.

‘We will continue to monitor’

“The division also needs to workshop them on the companies and assist they’re providing to NPOs and NGOs in order that they are often conscious. Most of them are unaware as to what the division can and can’t do. The DA has engaged with Tswelopele administration to determine how they are often assisted and to make sure that the division intervenes,” she said.

Despite phone calls, text messages and emails, News24 had yet to receive a response from department by the time of publishing.

The DA has also written to Gauteng Social Development MEC Morakane Mosupyoe and the head of department (HOD) to ask for their urgent intervention to ensure the 72 frail care and disabled patients are offered alternative accommodation.

“We will proceed to observe the place these frail care and disabled sufferers can be relocated to. We wish to be sure that the Life Esidimeni tragedy, the place 144 sufferers died because of the authorities’s negligence, doesn’t occur once more,” they said.

The DA discovered the dire situation at Tswelopele after party interventions in February forced the department to provide bailout funding to another facility. The Avalon Association Residential Facility for the Physically Disabled was also on the brink of shutting down due to the department’s alleged failure to pay NGO subsidies on time.

Gauteng DA media manager Charity Moyo told News24 that after the party’s efforts ensured that Avalon – based in Kensington, Johannesburg – continued to provide its 35 residents living with disabilities a roof over their heads and access to proper nursing care and rehabilitation, the manager at Tswelopele, had approached them to try and get them assistance.

Moyo said Avalon had been plagued with numerous financial challenges and had been requesting bailout funding from the department since 2016 with no success.

“Over the previous 5 years, regardless of continuous correspondence from Avalon to the division, the division had no formal communication with them concerning their plight or sought to satisfy with them to debate their issues.

“The department officials and the Avalon board members had their first meeting where Avalon board members requested a once-off bail-out funding to alleviate the shortfall needed to service the outstanding payment to a service provider for care and cleaning services and to assist with the operating expenses.

“At the second assembly, options have been evaluated to make sure the sustainability of Avalon, in addition to a possible merger with one other NGO. After a number of negotiations with the division, the DA was capable of facilitate the much-needed cost of bailout funding to Avalon from the division,” stated Moyo.

