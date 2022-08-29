731 charges: Man accused of running child sex trafficking ring set to stand trial next year | News24

A trial date has been set for a 53-year-old man, believed to be the primary perpetrator in a toddler intercourse ring case.

He has been accused of greater than 730 prices.

Advocate Paul Kennedy was a co-accused within the matter, however prices have been withdrawn after he died.

A trial date has been set for the primary perpetrator in an alleged youngster intercourse ring case, which entails greater than 730 prison prices, together with rape, sexual grooming and trafficking.

The accused, 53, who was initially arrested and charged alongside senior advocate and performing decide, Paul Kennedy, appeared within the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

Kennedy has since died by suicide and the fees towards him have been withdrawn in consequence.

The court docket heard that different instances towards the accused, who can’t be named till he has pleaded to the fees, had been centralised and joined to the kid intercourse ring case.

The State prosecutor, Valencia Dube, knowledgeable the court docket that another case in KwaZulu-Natal nonetheless wanted to be tracked down, however that the matter may very well be set down for trial within the interim.

The trial is anticipated to start on 16 January 2023.

With the centralisation of instances, the accused now faces 731 prices, together with rape, sexual assault, trafficking, sexual grooming of a minor and possession and distribution of kid pornography.

The instances that have been centralised relate to indecent publicity, whereby the accused allegedly uncovered himself to minor boys who had been on vacation.

News24 beforehand reported that three extra victims had since got here ahead – the youngest was 14 when the crimes have been allegedly dedicated.

It is additional understood the accused will now be going through extra prices of rape.

Meanwhile, the accused can be on trial for the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old boy in Sandton in August 2018.

The incident allegedly occurred in a public rest room at an upmarket nation membership in Johannesburg. The sufferer was on the nation membership to play a hockey match towards one other college.