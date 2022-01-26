73rd Republic Day Today, Grand Parade To Have Many Firsts

On the eve of Republic Day, a rehearsal of the laser mild present for Beating The Retreat

New Delhi:

President Ram Nath Kovind will lead the nation in celebrating the 73rd Republic Day on January 26. This 12 months’s celebrations are extra vital as a result of it’s the seventy fifth anniversary of India’s Independence, and it’s being commemorated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ throughout the nation. For the principle parade on Rajpath on January 26 and the ‘Beating the Retreat’ celebration at Vijay Chowk on January 29, the Ministry of Defence has deliberate a number of new occasions.

Now onwards, yearly the Republic Day celebrations will final for per week. The festivities will start on January 23, the delivery anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and conclude on Martyrs’ Day — January 30.

Change in parade timings

The parade at Rajpath will start at 10.30 am, as a substitute of the sooner timing of 10 am to make sure higher visibility.

Many firsts

Among the brand new occasions deliberate for the principle parade are the launch of the National Cadet Corps’ ‘Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman’ programme, a grand flypast by 75 Indian Air Force plane and helicopters, cultural performances by 480 dancers chosen by means of a nationwide Vande Bharatam dance competitors, a show of 10 scrolls every measuring 75 metres ready through the ‘Kala Kumbh’ occasion, and set up of 10 massive LED screens. For the Beating the Retreat ceremony, a drone present with 1,000 indigenously manufactured drones has been deliberate.

Arrangements and safeguards in occasions of COVID-19

People have been requested to register on the MyGov portal to look at the dwell occasion on-line. They will even be capable of vote for the perfect marching contingent and tableau within the in style selection class.

For entry on the parade on Rajpath, solely double vaccinated adults, and single-dose vaccinated youngsters of 15 years and above might be allowed. Those below the age of 15 is not going to be allowed. All social distancing norms might be adopted, and masks are obligatory. Due to the pandemic, there might be no overseas contingent this 12 months.

Special spectators

Arrangements have been made to permit individuals from these segments of society who often do not get the chance to look at the parade. Auto-rickshaw drivers, development employees, safai karamcharis and front-line well being employees might be invited to see the parade and the Beating the Retreat ceremony.

The parade ceremony

The parade ceremony will start with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying a go to to the National War Memorial. By putting a wreath, he’ll lead the nation in paying tributes to the fallen heroes. The Prime Minister and different dignitaries will then proceed to Rajpath’s saluting dais.

The National Flag might be unfurled, adopted by the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute. The parade will start with a salute from President Ram Nath Kovind. The winners of the very best gallantry awards will even participate within the parade. They embrace the winners of Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra.

Aside from that, the parade will function quite a few contingents from the Indian Army. The marching contingents’ theme might be a illustration of the Indian Army’s costume and personnel weapon development over the past 75 years.

A complete of 96 younger sailors and 4 officers will make up the Naval contingent. It might be adopted by the Naval Tableau, which can spotlight the Indian Navy’s multi-dimensional capabilities.

There might be 96 airmen and 4 officers within the Air Force contingent. ‘Indian Air Force, Transforming for the Future’ is the theme of the tableau.

Two tableaux, representing the nation’s defence technical accomplishments, might be displayed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The parade will even function contingents from the Indian Coast Guard, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Delhi Police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Border Security Force (BSF), National Cadet Corps (NCC) Boys Marching contingent, NCC Girls Marching contingent, and National Service Scheme (NSS).

Tableaux

Tableaux of 12 states and Union Territories — Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand — will then be showcased. There will even be tableaux of 9 ministries and departments.

This might be adopted by cultural performances by the 480 dancers and a bike show.

Flypast

The grand finale and essentially the most keenly awaited phase of the parade, the flypast, will, for the primary time, witness 75 plane and helicopters of the Indian Air Force displaying quite a lot of formations. For the primary time, IAF has coordinated with Doordarshan to indicate cockpit movies through the flypast.

The ceremony will culminate with the National Anthem and the discharge of tricolour balloons.