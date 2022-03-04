74-Year-Old Man Jailed For 10 Years For Raping Minor In Odisha

The POCSO decide additionally imposed a advantageous of Rs 10,000 on the person.

Baripada:

A court docket in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district has sentenced a 74-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment for raping a youngster 4 years in the past.

Baripada POCSO decide Sumita Jena additionally imposed a advantageous of Rs 10,000 on the person, particular public prosecutor Abhina Pattnaik mentioned.

The court docket on Thursday directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 7 lakh to the rape survivor as compensation.

On April 27, 2018, the 17-year-old lady had gone to a forest close to her village in Jharpokharia block for grazing goats when the incident occurred.

The teenager acquired pregnant and subsequently gave beginning to a toddler.

The judgement was primarily based on the lady’s assertion, medical studies, and statements of 20 witnesses, the prosecution added.

