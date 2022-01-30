75 per cent adults vaccinated against Covid in India: PM hails ‘momentous feat’

With 75 per cent of all adults absolutely vaccinated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated fellow residents for this “momentous feat” and stated he’s pleased with all those that are making the vaccination drive successful, Trend studies citing The Tribune.

Tagging a tweet by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya through which he acknowledged that India has achieved its purpose of vaccinating 75 per cent grownup inhabitants in opposition to Covid, the prime minister stated: “75% of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat”.

“Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success,” he stated.

The cumulative variety of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered within the nation up to now has crossed 165.70 crore.