79-Year-Old Groveland Township Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Wife

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Police arrested a 79-year-old man after his spouse, 70, was discovered shot to demise in Groveland Township.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers went to a house at about 12:15 p.m., Feb. 16, within the 2600 block of Groveland Road for a home felonious assault.

Upon arrival, police discovered a 70-year-old lady useless from a number of gunshot wounds.

Police say the girl’s husband referred to as 911 and reported that he shot his spouse. A preliminary investigation revealed the couple received into an argument that escalated into the capturing.

The husband was taken into custody with out incident.

