7th joint meeting of External Relations Parliamentary Committees of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia held in Shusha (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The 7th
trilateral assembly of the exterior relations committees of the
parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia befell within the
city of Shusha on 22 May, Trend reviews as regards to the press service of
the Azerbaijani Parliament.
The delegations of the Milli Majlis, the Grand National Assembly
of Turkey and the Parliament of Georgia have been headed by the chairmen
of the respective committees Samad Seyidov, Akif Çağatay Kılıç and
Nikoloz Samkharadze.
The chairman of the International and Inter-parliamentary
Relations Committee of the Milli Majlis Samad Seyidov instructed the
arrivals that he was glad to welcome them within the freed cultural
capital of Azerbaijan, including that our nation had liberated its
lands after nearly thirty many years of Armenian occupation below the
management of the victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham
Aliyev within the 44-day Patriotic War. This, Mr Seyidov famous, was the
first joint assembly of the three committees to happen in
Shusha. He proceeded to thank Chair of the Milli Majlis Sahiba
Gafarova for her assist given to the tri-partite meeting
Armenia had destroyed the tangible cultural and historic
heritage, the cities and villages of Azerbaijan within the previously
captured territories throughout the interval of occupation. It is just not for
nothing that these provinces are known as the Caucasian
Hiroshima these days. Still, restoration and rebuilding work is in
full swing in these elements now, and quite a bit stays to be accomplished there
but, Mr Seyidov continued. He touched on the importance of this
trilateral assembly being positioned nowhere else however in Shusha as nicely
as he did the historic import of the visits of the Turkish chief
Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Shusha and of the signing of the Shusha
Declaration. The conferences of the president of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev and the prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, held upon
the initiative of the president of the EU Council Charles Michel,
have been talked about as nicely. Mr Seyidov mentioned then that he trusted {that a}
peace accord was going to be inked between the 2 international locations quickly
sufficient.
The chairman of the External Relations Committee of the Georgian
Parliament Nikoloz Samkharadze prolonged his gratitude for calling
such a gathering and described its format as a splendid pledge of the
continued progress of all of the events involved. Such encounters as
this one matter a lot when it comes to reviewing the roles of the
parliaments in regional co-operation, Mr Samkharadze remarked
earlier than broaching the work accomplished by the parliamentary friendship
teams and the trilateral interplay below the aegis of
worldwide parliamentary organisations, mentioning each components’
pushing power behind the progress of our relationships. The particular
place of the joint initiatives Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan,
Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars within the regional
co-operation and the prospects of the three international locations’ financial
interplay have been talked about, too.
The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the GNAT Akif
Çağatay Kılıç, in flip, emphasised the importance of the conferences
on this format and thanked for selecting the de-occupied Azerbaijani
city of Shusha as a venue. Azerbaijan has been attempting to normalise
the relations with Armenia ever because the Azerbaijani lands have been
liberated from the occupation. All the events’ efforts want
combining for the sake of the widespread future, based on Mr Kılıç.
The parliaments and their members as representatives of their
respective nations ought to work collectively within the title of the longer term.
Turkey helps Azerbaijan and believes that the relations between
the 2 South Caucasian states might be mended quickly in addition to that
lasting peace and stability will settle throughout the area, Mr Kılıç
was saying.
Then spoke the MPs of the three states Asim Mollazade, Derya
Bakbak, Mehmet Güzelmansur, Sabir Rustamkhanli, Sevinj Fataliyeva,
Nigyar Arpadarai, Davit Zilpimiani, Kamil Aydin and others. All the
audio system underscored the gravity of the joint assembly’s taking
place within the liberated lands of Azerbaijan and her cultural capital
of Shusha.
The members of the Milli Majlis International and
Inter-Parliamentary Relations Committee of the Milli Majlis Rasim
Musabeyov, Ramil Hasan, Sahib Aliyev, Elman Nasirov, Nasib
Mahamaliyev, Azer Karimli, Sevil Mikayilova, Javanshir Feyziyev and
Ramin Mammadov, their colleagues on the corresponding parliamentary
committees of Turkey and Georgia and different officers have been taking
half within the assembly in Shusha as nicely.