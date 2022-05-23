7th joint meeting of External Relations Parliamentary Committees of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia held in Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The 7th

trilateral assembly of the exterior relations committees of the

parliaments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia befell within the

city of Shusha on 22 May, Trend reviews as regards to the press service of

the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The delegations of the Milli Majlis, the Grand National Assembly

of Turkey and the Parliament of Georgia have been headed by the chairmen

of the respective committees Samad Seyidov, Akif Çağatay Kılıç and

Nikoloz Samkharadze.

The chairman of the International and Inter-parliamentary

Relations Committee of the Milli Majlis Samad Seyidov instructed the

arrivals that he was glad to welcome them within the freed cultural

capital of Azerbaijan, including that our nation had liberated its

lands after nearly thirty many years of Armenian occupation below the

management of the victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham

Aliyev within the 44-day Patriotic War. This, Mr Seyidov famous, was the

first joint assembly of the three committees to happen in

Shusha. He proceeded to thank Chair of the Milli Majlis Sahiba

Gafarova for her assist given to the tri-partite meeting

Armenia had destroyed the tangible cultural and historic

heritage, the cities and villages of Azerbaijan within the previously

captured territories throughout the interval of occupation. It is just not for

nothing that these provinces are known as the Caucasian

Hiroshima these days. Still, restoration and rebuilding work is in

full swing in these elements now, and quite a bit stays to be accomplished there

but, Mr Seyidov continued. He touched on the importance of this

trilateral assembly being positioned nowhere else however in Shusha as nicely

as he did the historic import of the visits of the Turkish chief

Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Shusha and of the signing of the Shusha

Declaration. The conferences of the president of Azerbaijan Ilham

Aliyev and the prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, held upon

the initiative of the president of the EU Council Charles Michel,

have been talked about as nicely. Mr Seyidov mentioned then that he trusted {that a}

peace accord was going to be inked between the 2 international locations quickly

sufficient.

The chairman of the External Relations Committee of the Georgian

Parliament Nikoloz Samkharadze prolonged his gratitude for calling

such a gathering and described its format as a splendid pledge of the

continued progress of all of the events involved. Such encounters as

this one matter a lot when it comes to reviewing the roles of the

parliaments in regional co-operation, Mr Samkharadze remarked

earlier than broaching the work accomplished by the parliamentary friendship

teams and the trilateral interplay below the aegis of

worldwide parliamentary organisations, mentioning each components’

pushing power behind the progress of our relationships. The particular

place of the joint initiatives Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan,

Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars within the regional

co-operation and the prospects of the three international locations’ financial

interplay have been talked about, too.

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the GNAT Akif

Çağatay Kılıç, in flip, emphasised the importance of the conferences

on this format and thanked for selecting the de-occupied Azerbaijani

city of Shusha as a venue. Azerbaijan has been attempting to normalise

the relations with Armenia ever because the Azerbaijani lands have been

liberated from the occupation. All the events’ efforts want

combining for the sake of the widespread future, based on Mr Kılıç.

The parliaments and their members as representatives of their

respective nations ought to work collectively within the title of the longer term.

Turkey helps Azerbaijan and believes that the relations between

the 2 South Caucasian states might be mended quickly in addition to that

lasting peace and stability will settle throughout the area, Mr Kılıç

was saying.

Then spoke the MPs of the three states Asim Mollazade, Derya

Bakbak, Mehmet Güzelmansur, Sabir Rustamkhanli, Sevinj Fataliyeva,

Nigyar Arpadarai, Davit Zilpimiani, Kamil Aydin and others. All the

audio system underscored the gravity of the joint assembly’s taking

place within the liberated lands of Azerbaijan and her cultural capital

of Shusha.

The members of the Milli Majlis International and

Inter-Parliamentary Relations Committee of the Milli Majlis Rasim

Musabeyov, Ramil Hasan, Sahib Aliyev, Elman Nasirov, Nasib

Mahamaliyev, Azer Karimli, Sevil Mikayilova, Javanshir Feyziyev and

Ramin Mammadov, their colleagues on the corresponding parliamentary

committees of Turkey and Georgia and different officers have been taking

half within the assembly in Shusha as nicely.