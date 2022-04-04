7th Pay Commission Jobs: India Post invites applications for 28 posts; details on website

seventh Pay Commission Jobs: Check the most recent vacancies from India Post. Know all the small print earlier than making use of.

seventh Pay Commission Jobs: India Post has introduced new profession alternatives for appropriate candidates! The authorities operated postal system, India Post has invited functions for 28 vacancies of Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) in Level 2 of Pay Matrix as per seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC). The absorption of the Staff Car Driver publish can be from the Department of Posts on the workplace of the Senior Manager, Mail Motor Services, Kolkata. If you might be prepared to use for the India Post recruitment, then it’s essential submit the appliance earlier than April 26, 2022. Check eligibility standards, age restrict, required paperwork, and all the pieces that it’s essential find out about this seventh pay fee job by India Post. The particulars close to age restrict, eligibility qualification, expertise, utility format, syllabus and different phrases & circumstances can be found on-line on the web site ‘www.indiapost.gov.in’.

India Post recruitment necessities

Age Limit: India Post has set the utmost age restrict for the talked about publish as no more than 56 years as on the time limit of receipt of functions.

Absorption of officers within the Department of Posts: The common Dispatch Rider (Group C) and Group C staff in Level 1 of the Pay Matrix as per the seventh pay fee within the Department of Posts will need to have a sound Driving License for mild in addition to a heavy motorcar.

Armed Forces Personnel and Central Government’s different ministries: From officers holding the publish of Dispatch Rider on common foundation or common Group C staff in Level 1 of the seventh pay fee ought to fulfil the qualification as talked about right here:

A legitimate Driving License for mild and heavy motor autos

Should have information of Motor Mechanism

The candidate will need to have at the least three years of expertise of driving Light and Heavy motor autos.

The applicant will need to have handed tenth Standard from a acknowledged Board or Institute

Required Documents:

The eligible candidates, whose companies could be spared instantly on choice might want to submit the next paperwork:

Integrity certificates

An inventory of main or minor official penalties imposed if any over the past 10 years. If there is no such thing as a penalty, then a “NIL’’ certificates must be enclosed.

Vigilance Clearance Certificate.

You might want to connect attested copies of the ACRs/APARs for the final 5 years from 2015-16 to 2019-20.

For the detailed info and to search out the appliance kind it’s best to go to the India Post web site or you could find the direct hyperlink to the recruitment discover here.