8.2 Per Cent Of New Vehicles Registered In Delhi Are E-Vehicles: Report

The Delhi authorities’s “outcome budget 2021-22” on Friday confirmed that out of 88 efficiency indicators of the Transport Department, 74 per cent have been “on track” and 26 per cent have been “off track”. The “outcome budget” is actually a report card of assorted schemes and tasks introduced within the earlier price range. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia offered the Outcome Budget for the yr 2021-22 within the Legislative Assembly on Friday. According to it, 8.2 per cent of the brand new autos registered have been e-vehicles. Additionally, 6,123 autos have been supplied subsidy from the State EV fund, the report stated.

The report stated that there have been 377 public charging centres — 170 gradual charging factors and 207 average or quick charging factors — established until December 2021.

It confirmed that out of 88 efficiency indicators of the Transport Department, 74 per cent have been “on track” and 26 per cent have been “off track”.

“On track” indicators imply that the progress on the tasks in these parameters has been above 70 per cent. However, the place the progress is lower than 70 per cent of the proportionate goal the venture indicator might be thought of “off track”.

Twelve schemes of the Transport Department have been included within the “outcome budget 2021-22” consisting of 88 indicators.

There are 971 centres for issuing Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCCs) throughout Delhi. As many as 11 computerized driving check tracks are operational in Delhi until December 2021, the report stated.

0 Comments

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the newest auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.