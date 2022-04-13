8 Accused Of Violence, Vandalism Outside Arvind Kejriwal’s Home Get Bail

Arvind Kejriwal’s dwelling was vandalised by protesters over his remarks concerning the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’

New Delhi:

Delhi High Court has granted bail to eight individuals who have been arrested in a case associated to the protest and the vandalism exterior the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in March.

The courtroom famous that the accused have been in custody for 14 days and the proof collected, to date, is of such nature that they can’t tamper with it.

“Others who had been identified in photos have been issued notices under Section 41A (of the) CrPC and are also participating in the investigations. Thus, the continued custody of the applicants (accused) in jail is not called for only because some investigations are still going on,” Justice Asha Menon stated in an order handed on Tuesday.

The eight arrested folks had approached the excessive courtroom for reduction after their bail pleas have been dismissed by the trial courtroom. They have been arrested on March 31.

On March 30, protestors, led by BJP Yuva Morcha nationwide president and MP Tejasvi Surya, have been holding an illustration towards Arvind Kejriwal’s remarks on the controversial film ‘The Kashmir Files’, which relies on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley after the outbreak of terrorism.

The Chief Minister’s residence is positioned at 6, Flag Staff Road in Delhi. The protest began round 11:30 am on March 30. The Delhi Police had stated correct preparations have been put in place however some 15-20 protestors managed to succeed in the Flag Staff Road.

They have been instantly eliminated, police had stated.

Some of protesters, round 1 pm, breached two barricades and reached exterior Mr Kejriwal’s residence the place they shouted slogans and vadalised property, police had stated.



