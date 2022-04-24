8 Dead, 11 Seriously Injured In Maharashtra Road Accident: Police

Maharashtra accident: Police mentioned eight individuals died on the spot. (Representational)

Latur:

Eight individuals died in a significant street accident close to Maharashtra’s Latur on Saturday.

The incident happened close to Saigaon on Latur Ambajogai street when a truck and a cruiser car collided. Eleven individuals suffered severe accidents. They have been admitted to the hospital.

“An accident took place between a truck and a cruiser vehicle near Saigaon on Latur Ambajogai road. Eight people died on the spot and 11 are seriously injured in the accident and have been admitted to the hospital,” mentioned Ashok Kharat, Assistant Police Inspector, Bardapur Police.

Further particulars are awaited.

