8 Killed, 13 Missing In Brazil Flash Floods, Landslides

Brazil floods: The eight casualties embody six youngsters, authorities stated. (File)

Rio de Janeiro:

Torrential rains triggered flash floods and landslides throughout Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state, killing no less than eight individuals together with six youngsters and leaving 13 lacking, authorities stated Saturday.

The storms battered a broad swathe of the southeastern state’s Atlantic coast and brought about a number of landslides, together with one within the colonial vacationer city of Paraty that killed a mom and 5 of her youngsters, officers there stated.

Two extra victims had been killed within the cities of Mesquita and Angra dos Reis, the place one other 13 individuals stay lacking, stated Congressman Marcelo Freixo, who represents the state.

In Angra, the sufferer was a four-year-old lady buried in a landslide, whereas in Mesquita, 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Rio de Janeiro metropolis, a 38-year-old man was electrocuted attempting to assist one other particular person escape the flooding, media reviews stated.

Rio state has been battered by two days of heavy rain, together with fierce storms Friday evening that turned streets into rivers in a number of cities, sweeping up vehicles of their path and triggering landslides — a frequent tragedy within the wet season, particularly in poor hillside communities.

Officials in Angra stated town had acquired 655 millimeters (26 inches) of rain in 48 hours, “levels never before registered in the municipality.”

The storms come six weeks after flash floods and landslides killed 233 individuals in Petropolis, additionally in Rio de Janeiro state.

Brazil has been swept by a sequence of lethal storms in latest months that consultants say are being aggravated by local weather change.

