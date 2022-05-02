At least eight folks have been killed in a hearth that engulfed a

residential space on the state college campus in Metro Manila

early Monday morning, Trend studies citing Xinhua.

Quoting Bureau of Fire Protection officers, native radio DzBB

reported the victims have been trapped of their properties when the hearth

broke out at round 5 a.m. native time contained in the University of the

Philippines compound within the Quezon City suburb. Six of the deaths,

together with youngsters, have been present in one home.

According to the report, the blaze burned down an estimated 80

homes and affected round 250 households. Some residents have been

reportedly injured after leaping out of their burning properties to

escape the raging hearth.

Firefighters extinguished the hearth after nearly two hours.