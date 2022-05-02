8 killed in Philippine capital fire
At least eight folks have been killed in a hearth that engulfed a
residential space on the state college campus in Metro Manila
early Monday morning, Trend studies citing Xinhua.
Quoting Bureau of Fire Protection officers, native radio DzBB
reported the victims have been trapped of their properties when the hearth
broke out at round 5 a.m. native time contained in the University of the
Philippines compound within the Quezon City suburb. Six of the deaths,
together with youngsters, have been present in one home.
According to the report, the blaze burned down an estimated 80
homes and affected round 250 households. Some residents have been
reportedly injured after leaping out of their burning properties to
escape the raging hearth.
Firefighters extinguished the hearth after nearly two hours.